State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Receives $69.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 58.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of State Street by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. 3,199,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55. State Street has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

