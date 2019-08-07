State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 38,300 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 116,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,783. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

