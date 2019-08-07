State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 752,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

