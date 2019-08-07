Steem Dollars Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $82,533.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00007785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,644.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.08 or 0.02884486 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.01015850 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007039 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,972,403 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

