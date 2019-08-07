STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.34

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 99111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of $100.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:STEP)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.