Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Steris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Steris has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steris to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of STE stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $149.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,870. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.27. Steris has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $154.09.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steris will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In related news, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $197,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

