Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,075 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 362,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

