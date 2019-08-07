Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.67. 76,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

