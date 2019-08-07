Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 199.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris Industries worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. 5,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

