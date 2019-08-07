Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,249 shares of company stock valued at $47,920,992 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,526. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $218.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

