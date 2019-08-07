Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $5.75 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.