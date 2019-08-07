Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $23.41 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Alexandre Balkanski sold 191,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $5,366,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,826,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,037 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,407. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,063 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 122,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

