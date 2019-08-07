Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $162.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.38 million to $166.90 million. Stratasys posted sales of $162.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $669.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $701.59 million, with estimates ranging from $673.89 million to $715.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.74 million. Stratasys had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 342.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 177,726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 62.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 746,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after buying an additional 286,847 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $159,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. 15,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,008. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.38. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

