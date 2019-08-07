Stratis (STRAT) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and $1.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00003795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006749 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00078568 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,436,963 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

