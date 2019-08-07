Strs Ohio Acquires 49,227 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $150,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,166,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after buying an additional 12,048,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.86. 3,060,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,401,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

