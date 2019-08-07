Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.24% of Viacom worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viacom by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,310,000 after purchasing an additional 865,520 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Viacom by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viacom during the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viacom by 9.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Viacom by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 1,255,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,390. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

