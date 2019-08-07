Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,957 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,608,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 575,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,216,000 after acquiring an additional 162,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,355,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 440.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,668,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,947 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,443,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $167.17. 104,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

In related news, insider Michael Cloonan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anne Marie Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $2,492,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,925 shares of company stock worth $38,141,017. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

