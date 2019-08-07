Strs Ohio Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Raytheon worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Raytheon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Raytheon by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Raytheon by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $182.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,007. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

