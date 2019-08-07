Strs Ohio Has $26.94 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Western Digital worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 159.2% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $69.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

