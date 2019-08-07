Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $27,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.65. 6,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.