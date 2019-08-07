Strs Ohio Sells 1,546 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after buying an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,233,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 997,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.07. The stock had a trading volume of 463,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

