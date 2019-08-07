Strs Ohio Sells 36,035 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of BB&T worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,293,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,492,000 after purchasing an additional 163,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after purchasing an additional 590,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

Shares of BBT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,003. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.04.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,359. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.