Strycker View Capital LLC Sells 235,393 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Strycker View Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,393 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial makes up approximately 3.4% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strycker View Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Virtu Financial worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,287,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,225 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,214,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 872,552.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 148,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 37.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,486. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

