Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.33

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.33 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 2515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $801.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 57,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.