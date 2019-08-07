STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $359.64

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.64 and traded as high as $379.00. STV Group shares last traded at $373.00, with a volume of 542 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STVG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 million and a P/E ratio of 90.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.72.

STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

