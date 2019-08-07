Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 742 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,975,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,817 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 657,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 631,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,767,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,239,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,480,000 after purchasing an additional 567,221 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

In related news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. 657,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

