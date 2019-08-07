Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 979 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. 118,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

