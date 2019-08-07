Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,441,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,401,000 after buying an additional 410,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,679,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,029,000 after purchasing an additional 224,701 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,050,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,874,000 after purchasing an additional 164,694 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.97. 584,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,850. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $152.83 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

