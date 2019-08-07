Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Welltower by 464.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 590.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 674.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 131,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

