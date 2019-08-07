Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AON by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,623,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,905,000 after acquiring an additional 266,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,369,000 after acquiring an additional 346,388 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of AON by 171.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,379,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.64. 280,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

