Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

