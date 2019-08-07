Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 321,336 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $240,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,340,000 after buying an additional 1,021,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after purchasing an additional 769,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after purchasing an additional 636,563 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Prologis by 58.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,944,000 after purchasing an additional 531,932 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Prologis by 30.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,251,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 524,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. 814,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,311. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

