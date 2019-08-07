Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $306.71 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $306,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 4,797,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

