Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $402.68 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Danaher worth $402,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Danaher by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,287 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.99. 130,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

