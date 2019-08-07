Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $767.36 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,216,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $767,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,580,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. 20,314,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,302,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

