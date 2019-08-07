Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,744 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $457,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Square by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 23.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

SQ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. 6,560,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,246.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 3.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,625. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

