Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 369,473 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,873,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369,473 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of General Electric worth $345,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of GE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 57,516,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,686,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

