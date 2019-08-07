Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 64,767 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Ecolab worth $232,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,945,224.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,164 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,471.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,650 shares of company stock worth $18,898,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

ECL stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 600,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,202. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

