Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Stryker worth $266,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $3,332,432. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $211.44. 543,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

