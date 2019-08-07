Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.40

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 4451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

SMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $131.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,916.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

