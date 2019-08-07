Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 506 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,270. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.75. The company has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

