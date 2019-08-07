Suncoast Equity Management Has $25.48 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 5.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 174,390.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $371,090,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Booking by 7,915.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,150,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 12,306.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 93,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,057.52.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $26.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,813.17. 289,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,882.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,109.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

