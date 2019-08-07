Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Superior Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

SPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $1.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

In related news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $68,208.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

SPN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.63. 35,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,232. Superior Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

