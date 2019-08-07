Suretly Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Suretly has a market cap of $166,553.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00005953 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.72 or 0.04588642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000259 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001005 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex.

