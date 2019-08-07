Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.41. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 341,144 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.54.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

