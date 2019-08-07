Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.10. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 3,840,120 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$8.18. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.36%.

About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

