Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Receives $21.54 Average PT from Analysts

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYMC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. Symantec has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symantec will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,502.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 995.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 133.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Symantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

