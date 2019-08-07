Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s share price rose 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $51.65, approximately 777,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 643,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

