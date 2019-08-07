SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.57.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE SNX traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,834. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,053.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $479,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

