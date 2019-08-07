Syscoin (SYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $445,290.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $445,290.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00761052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011445 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00029906 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 560,625,707 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.